Police Investigating a Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed Motorcyclist in Lexington Park

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Thames Avenue in Lexington Park, for the possible fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Ford Explorer SUV and a motorcycle in the Southbound lanes involved in a T-bone style collision with the motorcyclist not breathing.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcyclist deceased on the scene upon their arrival.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is conducting Traffic Reconstruction.

The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital.

Three Notch Road is completely closed with Southbound lanes closed at Great Mills Road and Three Notch Road.

