No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Collision in Valley Lee

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, at approximately 9:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 44488 Blake Creek Road in Valley Lee, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a ditch with the operator out of the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel requested aviation and was approved to flyout the patient to an area trauma center, the adult female signed care refusal forms and denied transport.

No injuries were reported and no transports were made.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are handling the investigation.

