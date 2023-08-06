Maryland State Police Investigating Deceased Male Found on the Side of Crain Highway in White Plains

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, at approximately 8:44 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Crain Highway and Rhodes Drive in White Plains, for reports of one not breathing.

911 callers reported the victim was a male who was visibly deceased and refused to do CPR.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim on the side of the roadway and pronounced them deceased.

Medical personnel told officers it appeared the victim was struck by a vehicle and had been there for multiple hours.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to assume the investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.