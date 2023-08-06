Maryland State Police Investigating Deceased Male Found on the Side of Crain Highway in White Plains

August 5, 2023

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, at approximately 8:44 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Crain Highway and Rhodes Drive in White Plains, for reports of one not breathing.

911 callers reported the victim was a male who was visibly deceased and refused to do CPR.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim on the side of the roadway and pronounced them deceased.

Medical personnel told officers it appeared the victim was struck by a vehicle and had been there for multiple hours.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to assume the investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on August 5, 2023 at 11:58 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.