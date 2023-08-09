Police Investigating Woman Shot Multiple Times on Gallery Place in Waldorf

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at approximately 11:01 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf, for the reported traumatic injuries.

The 911 caller advised a 31-year-old female was suffering lacerations from broken glass with dispatchers giving the caller bleeding control instructions.

Police arrived on the scene to find the female victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Additional fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene and found the victim suffering from one gunshot wound to the neck, a second gunshot wound to the hip, and a third gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they become available.