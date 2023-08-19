Police Involved Shooting in Hollywood Under Investigation

On Friday, August 18, 2023, at approximately 10:52 p.m., police responded to the 44000 block of W Mervell Court in Hollywood, for the reported suicidal subject.

The 911 caller was calling from out of state and reported the subject in question was located at a residence on W Mervell Court in Hollywood advising they had plans to commit suicide and requested they call 911 for them.

Police arrived on the scene within 5 minutes of dispatch.

A short time after Troopers from the Maryland State Leonardtown arrived on the scene, a Trooper pressed their emergency activation button alerting all units to a signal 13 (officer needs help).

Fire and rescue personnel were requested to the scene for one victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and a Trooper suffering a possible stab wound.

A helicopter was requested for the subject suffering from gunshot wounds, however, the helicopter was later cancelled.

Reported injuries are unknown and no other information is available as the investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.





