AUDIO: Police from St. Mary’s and Charles County Respond to Large Fight During Scrimmage Football Game in Lexington Park

On Sunday, August 20, 2023, a scrimmage football game day was hosted between the Pax River Raiders and Peppermill Pirates at the Lancaster Park in Lexington Park.

During one of the last games of the day, an altercation between a player from each team started, resulting in players and coaches from each sideline coming onto the field and attempting to end the incident.

Witnesses reported an adult from the Peppermill Pirates sideline assaulted a Pax River Raider player which resulted in a large disturbance and physical fight involving 50 to 200 subjects.

A deputy who was on scene during the entire incident broadcasted a Signal 13 (Officer needs help) at 2:23 p.m., which alerted any available unit to come assist.

Police from Charles and Calvert County were also requested to respond, and later canceled before their arrival.

Officers utilized pepper spray to end the altercations and began escorting everyone out of the park.

Emergency medical personnel was dispatched for injuries from an assault and placed on standby to stage away from the area. Multiple citizens and police officers were treated for pepper spray exposure. No patients were transported.

SMNEWSNET.COM asked the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for a statement about the incident however they have yet to respond.

