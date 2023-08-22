St. Mary’s County Cold Case: Antoine Jamal Bowman Murdered August 22, 2020

On August 22, 2020, at approximately 12:30 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival a male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Antione Jamal Bowman, age 21 of Lexington Park. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but Bowman was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting or anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact

Detective Corporal Tyler Payne at (301) 475-4200 ext 8010 or [email protected].

Officers collected multiple pieces of evidence, and a large number of shell casings from the area.

Witnesses told SMNEWSNET.COM they heard over 20 gunshots, with police finding multiple vehicles in the area being struck by gunfire.

