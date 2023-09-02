2023 Patriot Day 5K and Kids Fun Run to Honor Brice Trossbach

This year, Little Flower School will be hosting the 8th Annual LFS Patriot Day 5K on September 9, 2023.

Each year, this event will be held on the Saturday preceding Patriot Day, September 11, to honor our local “patriots” to include military, firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical technicians.

Participants in the 5K can run or walk, and children 10 & under are invited to participate in our 1-mile Kids’ Run on the school grounds.

We are very excited about this community event and LFS fundraiser! At Little Flower School, our commitment to the growth of the whole child is achieved through a focus on our core values: faith, knowledge, and service. This event will complement our environment that encourages service to each other, our school, and especially to our community.

Participants are invited to run or walk the 5K on site beginning at Little Flower School or to participate virtually from wherever they are, if preferred.

Race day schedule:

8:00 a.m.: Opening Ceremony

8:15 a.m.: 1-mile Kids’ Run

8:30 a.m.: 5K Run and Walk

Participants in the Virtual 5K can run or walk anywhere on Sept 9, 2023 and email their results with a screenshot of their app to [email protected] by 11:59pm Sept 9, 2023.

If your business would like to sponsor this event, send us a FB message or an email at [email protected].

Each shirt this year will be a performance material fabric featuring our amazing Gold and Silver Medal Sponsors logos. In addition, the right sleeve of each shirt will feature a tribute logo to local fallen firefighter, Brice Trossbach.

15% of the race proceeds for this event will go to Patriot Organization of the Year winner (announced at Opening ceremony) & 10% to the Patriot of the Year’s organization of choice (also announced at Opening ceremony). Last years recipients were the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and the Lexington Park St. Maries Optimist Club.

Registration is required and may be completed by clicking here! or here – patriotday5k.org

We look forward to seeing everyone at the race next weekend!

Gridiron Grill, located at 20855 Callaway Village Way in Callaway, is happy to announce they will be hosting a $2 pint special for anyone who comes in with their race bib on after the race!

