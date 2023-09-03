Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian in Calvert County

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, at approximately 4:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 5813 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the reported pedestrian struck.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim laying in the roadway unresponsive. The striking vehicle remained on scene.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time after their arrival.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted Traffic Reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.