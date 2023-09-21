Police and State Fire Marshal Investigating Subject Found Dead in Burning Vehicle

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 9:28 p.m., firefighters from Second District, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown and Hollywood responded to the 46000 block of Edward’s Lane in Drayden, for the reported vehicle on fire threatening a residence.

The 911 caller reported a vehicle was on fire in driveway of the residence and believed it was threatening the structure and also advised they did not recognize the vehicle or know the location of the homeowner.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames threatening the 1-story residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes and located one subject deceased in the drivers seat of the vehicle.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal are investigating the death and fire.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 3 hours. Minor damage to the residence was located, no other known injuries were reported

Updates will be provided when they become available.

