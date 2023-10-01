Police Investigating One Shot in Lexington Park, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

October 1, 2023

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 46000 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Multiple 911 callers reported 4 or 5 gunshots were heard with one possibly shot.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one adult male with a gunshot wound.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the incident. Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of ScanMD.org




