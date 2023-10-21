Two Men Flown to Trauma Centers After Assault and Stabbing in Lexington Park, Police Investigating

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, at approximately 4:40 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 46000 block of Morningside Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

911 Dispatchers advised they received reports of two patients with one suffering a stab wound with one possibly unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male patient suffering from multiple injuries including a stab wound to the upper-body, and a second male patient suffering from multiple injuries to the face and upperbody.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Troopers 2 and 7 were requested to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Police are actively investigating the assault and it is believed to be an isolated incident related to an online dating app and altercation. One subject was placed into handcuffs prior to being transported.

Both patients were transported to area trauma centers with serious injuries.

Morningside Lane will have a large police presence along with some areas being closed to citizens due to the crime scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

