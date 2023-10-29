Police Locate Body in Trunk of Vehicle While Investigating Stabbing in White Plains

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at approximately 3:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 4000 block of Gateway Boulevard in White Plains, for the possible stabbing.

Officers arrived on the scene and located an unknown aged victim in the trunk of a vehicle suffering obvious signs of trauma.

All responding fire and emergency services personnel were placed in service a short time later as the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available