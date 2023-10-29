Police Locate Body in Trunk of Vehicle While Investigating Stabbing in White Plains

October 29, 2023

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at approximately 3:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 4000 block of Gateway Boulevard in White Plains, for the possible stabbing.

Officers arrived on the scene and located an unknown aged victim in the trunk of a vehicle suffering obvious signs of trauma.

All responding fire and emergency services personnel were placed in service a short time later as the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available

This entry was posted on October 29, 2023 at 12:49 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.