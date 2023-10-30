Lexington Park Lions Club Says Thanks to Our Bay District Volunteer Fire Department

On October 12, 2023 the Lexington Park Lions Club surprised the members of Bay District Volunteer Fire Department (BDVFD) with a box full of thank you cards.

Each card contained a gift card from WaWa, in addition to a short paragraph thanking each member for their continued efforts to protect our community.

We at BDVFD are used to people stopping by with boxes of cookies or brownies, but this gift from the Lions Club is by far the most generous gift we have received.



Most people probably know that the Lions Club primary focus is providing a variety of services to those with vision impairments. Over the years they have expanded their services to provide a variety of vision programs to include eye exams, vision and glaucoma screenings and recycling of eyeglasses and hearing aids.

They also provide hearing programs, scholarships for children with vision or hearing impairment or diabetes to attend Lions Camp Merrick and scholarships to Great Mills High School graduating seniors.

We at BDVFD work hard to protect our community out of love and dedication. That said, we absolutely appreciate the support of the community. Our work is hot and dirty, and calls come at all hours of the day and night. A simple “thank you” goes a long way towards keeping us motivated. And we will remember a gift this generous for some time.

It is our turn to extend our thanks to Queen Lion Dana Davis and the members of the Lexington Park Lions Club.

