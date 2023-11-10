Police Investigating One Shot in Brandywine, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

November 9, 2023

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at approximately 3:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the 3500 block of Malcolm Road in Brandywine, for the reported shots fired with one possibly shot.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots actively being fired with one possible gunshot victim.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound to the upperbody. The victim was conscious alert and talking.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the incident. The suspect reportedly fled in a vehicle towards Prince George’s County.

