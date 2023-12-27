LaPlata Area – CRITICAL MISSING JUVENILE

The Limerick Police Department in Pennsylvania is looking for a critical missing juvenile, Gregory Nissley, who has ties to the La Plata area.

Gregory Nissley has been missing since November 12, 2023. He was last seen in Limerick Pennsylvania at approximately 8:45 a.m.

He is described as being 5’9″, 140-145 LBS, brown hair and hazel eyes. Gregory Nissley is autistic and made statements about self-harm.

The vehicle Gregory Nissley was driving was located abandoned on November 12, 2023, in Brandywine, MD.

The vehicle was impounded for investigatory purposes.

On November 13, 2023, Gregory Nissley was seen at approximately 6 a.m. at a coffee shop in the 6600 block of Crain Highway in La Plata.

Anyone observing Gregory Nissley should call 911.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Limerick (PA) Police Department Sgt. Marchese at (610) 495-7909.

