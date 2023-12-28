Police Investigating Shooting at Waldorf Hotel, Victim Transported to Trauma Center

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, at approximately 10:57 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Master Suites Hotel located at 2228 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are searching for a bald black male who fled in a burgundy pickup truck with Virginia registration plates bearing “1VY7471” Suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 and do not approach.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

