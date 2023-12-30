VIDEO: Occupants Escape Injury After Early Morning House Fire in Lexington Park

On Saturday, December 30, 2023, at approximately 4:45 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, Hollywood, and Second District responded to the 20500 block of Far Cry Farm Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported house on fire.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting that the house was full of smoke and smoke detectors going off. An additional caller reported all occupants and pets had escaped the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from the first floor with extensions into the second floor, attic and roof.

Due to the residence being in a non-hydrant area, a working fire dispatch and Tanker Task Force was requested which alerted additional personnel from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Solomons and Seventh District to respond or assist with station fill ins.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 1 hour.

No injuries were reported and the fire is not currently being investigated by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

6 occupants are being assisted by friends and family.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



