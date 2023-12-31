Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Conducting Training Burn January 7th, 2024, in Clements

The Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department along with visiting departments will be conducting a training burn on Sunday, January 7th, 2024 in the 23000 block of Mt Chance Farm Lane in Clements.

Firefighters will be conducting training scenarios in a residence donated to the department and will be on the scene from approximately 7:00 a.m, to late in the afternoon/evening.

Numerous emergency vehicles will be on scene and flames and smoke will be visible in the area and from Hurry Road/Bushwood Road.

Please use caution in the area and watch for first responders as they train to be better!