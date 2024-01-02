Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Port Tobacco Under Investigation

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road and Retreat Place in Port Tobacco, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped, unconscious and possibly not breathing.

911 dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reported the patient was trapped, not conscious and not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree and confirmed the operator was trapped and not breathing.

Medical personnel pronounced the patient deceased a short time after their arrival.

Police are investigating the collision and reports of a second vehicle being involved.

Expect extended delays in the area as police conduct traffic reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.