Hollwood PNC Bank Closing TODAY and Will Merge with California Branch

The PNC Hollywood branch located at 24385 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636 will be closing permanently on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 3 p.m., where they will be merged with the California branch located at 22610 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

The notice sent by SVP Market Manager, John L. Massie state the following.

“At PNC Bank, we continuously evaluate our ability to assist you in achieving your financial goals, and we strive to provide you with convenient banking options.

Today, customers have more service choices than ever before and are using branches very differently. With this in mind, we have carefully studied the effectiveness of our branches based on their physical capacity as well as the number of customers who frequent each location. We sincerely thank you for your patience and understanding during this time, and we apologize if this change causes any concern.”

