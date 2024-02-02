Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in California Shuts Down Wildewood Boulevard

On Friday, February 2, 2024, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Wildewood Boulevard and White Oak Parkway in California, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find all occupants out of the vehicles with two patients for evaluation.

Firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department continue to operate on the scene and updates will be provided when they become available.

Expect extended delays in the area and multiple closures on Wildewood Boulevard and White Oak Parkway.