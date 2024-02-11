LaPlata Man Faces Ten Charges of Disorderly Conduct, and 50 Traffic Violations for Riding Off-Road Vehicles on Public Streets

In May of 2023, the La Plata Police Department was informed of a complaint of unregistered off-road / ATV’s operating on Llano Drive in the Agricopia neighborhood in La Plata.

Police obtained multiple videos from various dates and times which captured off-road vehicles, also known as three wheelers, four wheelers, ATV’s, minibikes, and dirt bikes. The videos show off-road vehicles being operated on public streets and sidewalks in LaPlata. The time frame of the videos began in February of 2023, and ran through May of 2023. Police were then provided additional surveillance videos from multiple home security systems and additional witnesses.

It was determined that the off-road vehicles were coming from a residence on Llano Drive and returning to the same address.

Police were issued a search and seizure warrant based on violations of Maryland’s transportation laws. The purpose for the search and seizure warrant was to identify persons residing at the residence, identify and seize all off-road vehicles that were seen in the various videos. Additionally, the search warrant included two pieces of distinct clothing items as seen in some of the videos.

On August 2nd, 2023, police executed the search and seizure warrant and identified Leo Phillipo Ciancolo, 20, as an individual who lived at the residence. Police recovered a Honda 100R Dirt Bike (Red), a Yamaha 4-Wheeler ATV (Gray) and clothing items belonging to Ciancolo, that matched clothing items seen on surveillance videos, when Cianciolo was operating the off-road vehicles on public streets and public sidewalks in the area. Police also compared known photos of Cianciolo and a photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administrations database to those in surveillance videos, and they matched.

Throughout the investigation, witnesses stated they reported the operation of the off-road vehicles caused unnecessary noise, while they were being operated up and down the streets and sidewalks. The operators are always on the street or sidewalks, firing the off-road vehicles up and doing spinouts, driving erratically on both sides of the streets, and in the middle of the street, creating a dangerous situation, cursing, and giving obscene hand gestures. The operators were operating at a high rate of speed, riding wheelies, and cutting through yards.

On February 4, 2023, and on March 25, 2023, Leo Phillpo Cianciolo is observed in surveillance videos operating a red in color off-road vehicle commonly referred to as a “three-wheeler” being operated on Llano Drive. The off-road vehicle is unregistered, not displaying any registration plates, he’s not wearing any DOT approved helmet, and making disturbing, loud noises to neighbors, thus operating in a disorderly manner and creating a disturbance to the public peace to neighbors who reside on Llano Dr. He is observed “popping wheelies” and standing on the rear of the three-wheeler, thus operating the vehicle in a reckless and negligent manner with no regards to his safety or others.

On April 30, 2023, and June 18, 19, 20, 22, and 28th, 2023, Leo Phillpo Cianciolo is observed in surveillance videos operating a red and white in color off-road vehicle commonly referred to as a “Dirt bike” being operated on Llano Drive. The off-road vehicle is unregistered, not displaying any registration plates, he’s not wearing any DOT approved helmet, and making disturbing, loud noises to neighbors, thus operating in a disorderly manner and creating a disturbance to the public peace to neighbors who reside on Llano Dr. He is observed “popping wheelies” and operating in the middle of the roadway and the opposite lane, thus operating the vehicle in a reckless and negligent manner with no regards to his safety or others.

On May 5, 2023, at approximately 6:35 pm, Leo Phillpo Cianciolo is observed in surveillance video operating a two tone in color (Black and White surveillance camera) off-road vehicle commonly referred to as a “Dirt bike” in the common grounds between his residence and another on Llano Drive. The off-road vehicle is making disturbing, loud noises to neighbors, thus creating a disturbance to the public peace to neighbors who reside on Llano Dr.

On May 25, 2023. at approximately 3:06 pm, Leo Phillpo Cianciolo is observed in surveillance video operating a silver/gray in color off-road vehicle commonly referred to as a ”four-wheeler” being operated on Llano Drive. The off-road vehicle is unregistered, not displaying any registration plates, he’s not wearing any DOT approved helmet, and making disturbing, loud noises to neighbors, thus operating in a disorderly manner and creating a disturbance to the public peace to neighbors who reside on Llano Dr. He is observed accelerating at a high rate of speed on Llano Drive and driving up to the rear of another motor vehicle rapidly, thus operating the vehicle in a reckless and negligent manner with no regards to his safety or others.

10 counts of disorderly conduct, and 50 traffic violations