UPDATE: Multiple Firefighters Injured at 2-Alarm Chaptico House Fire

UPDATE @ 2:00 P.M.: Two members of the Seventh District VFD and one member of the Leonardtown VFD were evaluated for injuries and minor burns.

The two Seventh District firefighters were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire has been extinguished and investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates at a later date.

Firefighters from every St. Mary’s County department along with assistance from Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s County responded to assist, operate as 2nd alarm units, or to provide fill ins.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched a short time after the multiple maydays were called. Trooper 7 landed at the scene and determined all injuries were not serious and returned to service.



On Monday, February 5, 2024, at approximately 10:46 a.m., firefighters from Seventh District and surrounding departments responded to the 36000 block of Notley Woods Lane in Chaptico for the reported house on fire with multiple 911 callers.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story residence on a basement with fire throughout the basement.

Firefighters entered the building and found high heat with no visibility in the structure. A short time later, evacuation tones were sounded.

As crews were exiting, multiple MAYDAYs were sounded for firefighters in the basement.

At least three firefighters have NON-LIFE-Threatening injuries and are being evaluated. Updates will be provided when they become available.

