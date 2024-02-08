Life-Threatening Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Collision in Chesapeake Beach, Police Investigating

UPDATE @ 7:45 p.m.: Trooper 2 transported one patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Trooper 7 was cancelled prior to their arrival due to the second patient having CPR administered. This patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Crash Construction Team responded and is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Bayside Road at 13th Street will be closed for multiple hours.



On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at approximately 7:02 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Bayside Road and 13th Street in Chesapeake Beach, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

A paramedic who called 911 and was on the scene advised 2 patients were trapped and requested a helicopter to be pre-launched.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 were launched to land nearby and transported two patients who had serious injuries.

Both patients were extricated from the vehicle in approximately 25 minutes.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction units has been requested and the roadway will be closed for multiple hours due to the collision investigation along with downed trees.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Avoid the area and expect extended delays.