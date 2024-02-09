Police Investigating and Reward Offered After Toddler is Shot and Killed, Mother Wounded

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a two-year-old child. He is identified as Jeremy Poou-Caceres of the Chillum area. The victim’s mother was also shot. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On February 8, 2024, at approximately 5:35 pm, a detective working in the area of the 1400 block of Kanawha Street heard gunfire and immediately attempted to locate a crime scene.

The detective discovered both victims outside in an apartment complex.



Using his department-issued trauma kit, he performed life-saving measures on the toddler until an ambulance arrived. The child was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0008189.