Woman Charged Following Domestic Incident and House Fire in Charlotte Hall

On Monday, February 12, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 13000 block of Charles Street in Charlotte Hall, for the reported house on fire with one trapped following a domestic situation.

Crews from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded with units arriving in under 3 minutes from dispatch to find smoke showing from a 1-story residence.

Firefighters entered the residence to find a mattress was intentionally set on fire and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes with no extensions located.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate. A 25-year-old female was placed in custody on the scene and has charges pending for Arson.

It is unknown if any injuries occurred. Updates will be provided when they become available.