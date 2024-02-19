Bicyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in La Plata

February 19, 2024

On Sunday, February 18, 2024, at approximately 3:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Charles Street and Applegrove Court in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a bicyclist laying in the roadway unconscious and not breathing.

First Responders administered life-saving measures and transported the patient to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

The striking vehicle, a Lexus SUV remained on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

 

