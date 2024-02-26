Driver Flown to Burn Center After Vehicle Electrical Box, Causing Large Fire in Waldorf

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, at approximately 2:57 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2500 block of Hatteras Circle in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Dodge Charger struck a electrical box and was on fire.

SMECO was requested to expedite their response. A crew responded from Mechanicsville.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the 36-year-old male to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with 2nd degree burns to the hands and face.

Police are investigating the collision.

