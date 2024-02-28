One in Critical Condition After Single Vehicle Collision in Huntingtown, Police Investigating

On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hunting Creek Road and Deep Landing Road in Huntingtown, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

A helicopter was requested to be placed on standy-by.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into the woods with the single occupant unconscious and not breathing.

Personnel began life-saving measures on the scene and cancelled the helicopter.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress with medics advising it appeared to be a medical emergency.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Accident Reconstruction Team responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.