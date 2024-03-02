Police Investigating Male Shot in Lexington Park

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, at approximately 2:12 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 callers reporting shots being fired with one male laying on the ground.

First Responders arrived on the scene and located an unknown aged male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

A helicopter was requested, however, all were down due to weather.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the assault. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Officers previously responded to Columbus Drive at approximately 10:35 p.m., on Friday, March 1st for multiple 911 callers reporting shots fired.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating a murder which occurred just one mile away from todays shooting.

