Facebook and Instagram Facing Massive Outages
DownDetector, which monitors online outages reports that as of 10:45 a.m., on March 5th, 2024, over 60,000 users are reporting App, Feed and Log in issues on Instagram and over 360,000 users are reporting Log in and App outages for Facebook.
Issues started around 10:00 a.m.
