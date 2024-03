The Calvert County Health Department and Sheriff’s Office has released the following information.

“Please be advised that an otter near the creek on Skinners Turn Road recently attacked two individuals who were out on the water. The otter may be protecting her pups.

It’s less likely, but possible, the otter may be infected with rabies or other illness. Regardless of the reason for the recent attack, for your safety, please avoid this area for the next two weeks.”