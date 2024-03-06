Convicted Felon Arrested After Shooting at Bar in Waldorf

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, an off-duty Deputy from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was working as security at the Society Hooka Club on Crain Highway in Waldorf. This business is located in the Berkley Square shopping complex.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., the deputy heard multiple gunshots being fired in the parking lot of Bar 919. As the deputy approached the area where they heard the shots being fired he observed a male wearing a green sweat suit and white tennis shoes, reaching in the area of his waistband as he was walking away from the area. The male was within five feet of the deputy when the officer gave him repeated verbal commands to stop.

The man who was later identified as Eric Figeroux, 28 of Waldorf, attempted to run away. While Figeroux was attempting to run he continued to hold an object that was in his waistband. The deputy grabbed Figeroux and told him he was under arrest. Figeroux resisted arrest by pulling away and struck the deputy in his face. After the deputy pushed Figeroux to the ground he continued grabbing at the object in his waistband, and the deputy deployed his Taser. While on the ground two officers attempted to place Figeroux in handcuffs. While attempting to do so, Figeroux continued to resist and would not release the object in his waistband. A Taser was deployed two additional times, at which time Figeroux finally complied with being placed in handcuffs.

Upon searching Figeroux, a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun with an extended loaded magazine was recovered. Officers canvassed the parking lot and discovered spent shell casings in the area in which Figeroux was seen walking from.

Figeroux was transported to the Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment and released.

Figeroux was then transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing.

Police contacted the Maryland Gun Center, and they advised Figeroux is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction on 2/12/2016.

Figeroux was charged with the following:

RESISTING ARREST

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

REG FIREARM: ILLEGAL POSSESSION

FIREARM POSS-CRIM VIO/FEL CONV

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON