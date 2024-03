On Monday, March 11, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2900 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid and placed a tornuequit to the victims leg.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance.

Police are investigating the assualt and updates will be provided when they become available.