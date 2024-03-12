VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Who Murdered Convenience Store Owner While Shoplifting

The Homicide Unit today released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a convenience store owner. The victim is 50-year-old Mohammad Hanif of Annandale, VA. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On March 5, 2024, at approximately 7:50 am, officers responded to the business in the 900 block of Larchmont Avenue in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights for the report of an unresponsive man.

Hanif was located inside of the store suffering from head trauma and transported to a hospital for emergency medical care. He died of his injuries on March 8, 2024.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect attacked the victim while stealing items from the store. The suspect then fled the area on a bicycle.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 24-00013396.

