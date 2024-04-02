Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf

On Monday, April 1, 2024, at approximately 11:04 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Berry Road and Sharpersville Road in Waldorf, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle collision with occupant trapped and unresponsive.

Firefighters began extricating the patient and removed them from the vehicle in under 20 minutes and began performing CPR and life-saving measures.

Medical personnel pronounced the patient deceased on the scene a short time later.

The second patient, a 47-year-old male, was transported to an area treatment facility with unknown injuries. He was reported as conscious, alert and talking/walking.

Roadway will be closed for multiple hours for traffic reconstruction. Expect delays.

Updates will be provided when they become available.