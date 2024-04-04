MISSING PERSON – ST. MARY’S COUNTY – LEXINGTON PARK 36-YEAR-OLD MALE

The family of Dimitrick Lashawn Young and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating Dimitrick.

Dimitrick was last seen in the 2100 block of Liberty Street, in Lexington Park on 3/31/2024 @ 5:00pm.

His vehicle is described as a black 2016 Kia Sorento with damage to the front of the driver’s side.

Dimitrick was last seen wearing a black jogging suit with stripes down the side.

He is described as a 36-year-old black male, Height 6’2, Weight 240

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Dimitrick Lashawn Young, please call 911 or contact the police.

Contact police if seen or you have information on Young’s whereabouts.

