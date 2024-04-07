Motorcyclist Dead, Mother and Child Flown to Trauma Centers After Collision in Hollywood

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at approximately 10:22 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Tom Hodges Drive in Hollywood, for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with one trapped and not breathing.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, 911 callers additionally stated the operator of the motorcycle was pinned in the vehicle along with two trapped inside the vehicle.

The assignment was upgraded to a serious collision which alerted additional departments and medical personnel to the scene.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and SUV involved in a T-bone style collision and confirmed a 5-year-old child was trapped in the vehicle, with the motorcyclist not breathing.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter for the child who suffered serious injuries. Firefighters performed rapid extrication to remove them from the vehicle.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 landed at the MSP Hangar in Hollywood.

Trooper 7 transported the 5-year-old child to an area children’s center with life-threatening injuries. Trooper 2 transported the 36-year-old female to an area trauma center with injuries beleived to be non-life-threatening.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

Northbound Three Notch Road will be completely closed from Clarkes Landing Road to Tom Hodges Drive for multiple hours for the traffic reconstruction investigation.

