VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Linked to Multiple Residential Robberies

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Robbery Section is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect who is wanted for breaking into four residences at apartment complexes along Good Luck Road in the Lanham area.

The most recent residential robbery occurred this morning. No residents have been injured in any of these cases. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Detectives released home surveillance video of one of the incidents.

On April 6, 2024, at approximately 6:55 am, the suspect is seen breaking in through a front door and moving throughout the apartment in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road.

Residents were at home at the time and asleep. The suspect ultimately fled without stealing any items.

Here are the recent incidents linked to the suspect:

Residential armed robbery (weapon implied): 9900 block of Good Luck Road – 04/08/2024 at 5:00 am

Residential armed robbery: 9800 Good Luck Road – 04/07/2024 at 5:50 am

Residential armed robbery (attempt): 9800 Good Luck Road – 04/06/2024 at 6:55 am

Breaking & entering: 9800 Good Luck Road – 04/04/2024 at 9:00 am

The preliminary investigation revealed that in each of these cases, the suspect appears to have entered the residences through an unlocked window or door.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has added additional patrols along Good Luck Road. Community Engagement Unit officers are also canvassing the apartment complexes speaking to staff and residents on the importance of locking doors and windows.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Robbery Section detective may call 301-516-2830.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0019751.

