MISSING PERSON – ST. MARY’S COUNTY – John Candela – Age 89 – Last Seen Driving a Blue Hyundai Santa Fe

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks the communities assistance in locating missing person John Candela, who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Mr. Candela is described as a white male, 89-year-old, with brown eyes, white hair and wearing glasses. He is 5′ 5 and weighs 160lbs. He was last seen driving a dark blue 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with Maryland license plate 62208CF.

Last seen on 4/9/2024 at 12:49 pm in the California area of St. Mary’s County.

If seen contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008 or dial 911