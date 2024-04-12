Two Teens in Stolen Vehicle Arrested After Shooting at Police Officer Sitting in His Unmarked Police Car

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit charged two suspects in connection with a non-contact shooting in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro on Wednesday. The suspects fired at a PGPD officer who was not injured. The suspects are 19-year-old Xavier Stewart of Clinton and 19-year-old Noreon Moody of Bowie.

The preliminary investigation revealed on April 10, 2024, at approximately 11:05 am, the two suspects fired at the officer who was in an unmarked police vehicle on Crain Highway just prior to Trade Zone Avenue. The officer had been in the area as part of an investigation. A pursuit was authorized but the suspects were able to flee from officers.

Through various investigation techniques, the suspects were identified. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Fugitive Unit located the suspects several hours later and took them into custody. A gun was recovered from Moody’s backpack which has now been linked to the shooting.

Moody is charged with attempted murder, firearms offenses and related charges. Stewart is charged with the unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle used in the shooting was reported stolen.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-772-8960.

