Police Investigating Teen Shot at Waldorf Mall During Reithoffer Festival

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 9:11 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the St. Charles Towne Shopping Center located at 11130 Mall Circle in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Officers were in the vicinity when the shooting occurred and found the victim, an approximate 16-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper-body. Police requested a helicopter to respond.

The shooting occurred during the Reithoffer Festival which is running until May 5th, 2024, however, it is unknown if the shooting occurred inside the mall or in the parking lot.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.