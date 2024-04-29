Leonardtown Road in Hughesville to Have Delays Due to Multiple Motor Vehicle Collisions

UPDATE @ 10:33 a.m.: Ambulance from Cavlert, and St. Mary’s responding to the scene, all other fire department services cancelled. Roadwill will be open within the next 45 minutes. Expect extended delays.

SMECO has been requested to respond due to a damaged utility pole.

4/29/2024: On Monday, April 29, 2024, at 10:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Gallant Green Road and Leonardtown Road in Hughesville, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

911 callers reported a motor vehicle collision with one trapped. Dispatchers then advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a second collison occured.

Fire and rescue personnel from Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert county responded to the scene, first arriving units located a multi-vehicle collision on both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Leonardtown Road.

Southbound lanes are closed – crews confirming one trapped, and Northbound lanes also closed due to a separate second motor vehicle collision.

Crews are still responding to the scene. Use caution in the area and expect extended delays.