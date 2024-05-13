Three Vehicles Flee Calvert Police After County-Wide Crime Spree, Six Suspects in Custody

On Monday, May 13, 2024, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Fairwood Drive in Huntingtown, for a breaking and entering to a vehicle in progress.

911 callers reported a suspect wearing a ski-mask was actively breaking into a vehicle.

Police arrived in the area within 2 minutes and began searching Cox Road, Route 4 and the surrounding area.

Upon officers reviewing surveillance footage, they observed multiple suspects attempting to enter vehicles and then located multiple vehicles were entered by the suspects.

At 2:19 a.m., police received additional calls reporting a white 4-door vehicle occupied by two suspects wearing masks were attempting to enter vehicles in the 2700 block of Queensberry Drive in Huntingtown, located just 4.2 miles away from the first 911 call.



While responding to Queensberry Drive, a victim in the 2200 block of Deer Run Court in Huntingtown called reporting a vehicle B&E with items stolen.

Police arrived in the area and located the suspect vehicle at 2:29 a.m., which fled the neighborhood towards officers at a high rate of speed. Additional Officers were able to set up stop sticks which sucessfully struck multiple tires.

The fleeing vehicle was confirmed to be stolen through Anne Arundel County and was a white Hyundai 4-door sedan occupied by three suspects. The suspects were observed throwing objects from the vehicle during the pursuit and pointed an unknown object out of the window towards officers.

A felony stop and PIT manuver was attempted at Ridge Road at the end of Plum Point Road which resulted in a foot chase of all three suspects.

Police searched the area with drones, K9 units, boats for over 2 hours. At 5:04 a.m., one suspect was taken into custody in the 5100 block of Shore Drive. An ambulance was requested for the male suspect due to him advising he was in the water for over an hour.

As officers began searching for the other two suspects, two Hyundai sedans entered the neighborhood at a high rate of speed before fleeing in seperate directions.

Officers began chasing the suspects. One vehicle was a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra. The second vehicle was a 2015 Hyundai Sonata. Both vehicles fled at speeds over 100 mph on Plum Point Road with one heading towards Route 4 and the second fleeing onto Bayside Road (Rt.261)

Around 5:56 a.m., the suspects in the blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra crashed into a civilian vehicle at speeds of over 100 mph at Route 2 and Birdsville Road in Anne Arundel County.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for one of the suspects, however, all were down due to weather. The suspect blue Hyundai had three occupants. One occupant suffered life-threatening injuries and was found unresponsive in the vehicle.

The injuries of the civilians and other involved vehicles are unknown, additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

Police from Calvert, Charles, Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County, Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and additional agencies are investigating or assisted/assisting in this ongoing investigation.

At the Chesapeake Beach scene, police made two arrests and recovered the second 2015 Hyundai Sonata which was bearing District of Columbia tags and had a “popped ignition” with initial investigation finding the suspects in this vehicle travelled to the area and had just been picked up, or was picking up the other suspects which fled police in the white Hyundai.

Polie have at least five suspects in custody. The sixth suspect, is an unknown aged, unidentified female who suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash in Anne Arundel County.

The Maryland Attorney Generals Office Independent Investigations Division (IID) is investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.