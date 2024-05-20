Waldorf Man Shot and Killed at Area Car Meet, Police Seeking Information, Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a car meet early Sunday morning. The victim is 26-year-old John Phipps of Waldorf. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On May 19, 2024, at approximately 1:45 am, officers responded to a shopping center parking lot in the 6400 block of Marlboro Pike.

The victim was located inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital. A second adult male was also shot. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators are working to identify to identify the suspect(s) and the motive.

“These car meets are a true concern to law enforcement both in our region and across the country. When the department is made aware of specific, credible intelligence, the agency plans accordingly and allocates resources to either prevent or disperse the gathering.

In addition, follow-up investigations are conducted and those who break any laws are charged accordingly. As is evident in this case, these gatherings can turn violent. We don’t want to see anyone injured or killed. The PGPD has worked with lawmakers to strengthen the laws and penalties surrounding these car meets and will continue to do so,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0028680.