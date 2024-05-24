Police Investigating Subject Found Deceased in Lexington Park Subdivision

On Friday, May 24, 2024, at approximately 7:20 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 20700 block of Colby Drive in Lexington Park, for a check the welfare.

The 911 caller stated they were walking their dog when they observed an unknown aged male laying on the front steps of a residence and advised he may be deceased.

Police arrived on the scene and located the subject and pronounced him deceased upon arrival. EMS arrived and confirmed the same.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.