UPDATE: Police Investigating 18-Year-Old Male Found Dead in Lexington Park

UPDATE 5/24/2024: On Friday, May 24th, 2024, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) responded to the 20000 block of Colby Drive in Park Hall, MD, for a report of a person not breathing.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male victim lying on the ground outside of the residence.

Detectives with the SMCSO Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and a Forensic Investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene where CID assumed the investigation. The initial investigation revealed no indications of foul play.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Eyverson Tykinnley Baker of Park Hall.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 8130, or [email protected].



