Police Investigating 73-Year-Old Man Killed in Accident Involving Tractor in La Plata

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, at approximately 6:57 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Animal Clinic of La Plata located at 6685 Glen Albin Road, for a reported accident involving a tractor with one trapped.

The 911 caller was the victims wife who found the victim trapped under the tractor and reported he was not conscious or breathing.

Police officers arrived on the scene within 2 minutes of dispatch and located the 73-year-old male victim trapped between a tractor and tree approximately 100 feet into a wooded area and down a small ravine. The victim was pronounced deceased by officers a short time after their arrival.

Firefighters responding to the scene were advised the victim was deceased, however, police needed assistance in removing the victim from under the tractor.

Volunteers from La Plata responded to the scene and assisted police.

The incident is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.