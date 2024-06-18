VIDEO: Couple Found Passed Out on Drugs at 7-11 Gas Pumps in Great Mills with a 7-Month-Old in Back Seat

On Monday, June 17, 2024, at approximately 2:25 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a welfare check at the 7-11 gas station located in Great Mills.

A citizen requested the welfare check after observing a sedan parked at fuel pump #6 with two adults unconscious in the front seats and an infant in a child seat in the back seat.

Deputy Peters arrived and located a red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with two adults unconscious in the front seats and a female 7-month-old infant in the rear seat. The vehicle driver identified himself as Jordan Taylor Poetzman, 29, of Leonardtown, and his identity was later confirmed by the sheriff’s office prior arrest records.

The adult female who was located unconscious in the front passenger seat was handcuffed and taken into police custody, however, she made threats about harming herself and was taken to a local hospital for an emergency petition. Charges are pending against her.

The Emergency Petition statute in Maryland enables the prompt evaluation of individuals experiencing a mental health crisis having the potential to harm themselves or others to be taken to an emergency facility to assess the need for immediate treatment.

The infant female in the back seat was identified as the Poetzman’s daughter, who was confirmed to be 7 months old. Both Poetzman and the female adult front-seat passenger were unconscious when police attempted to contact them.

Poetzman needed to be physically roused by Deputy Peters, at which time Deputy Peters also observed vomit which had been expelled from Poetzman’s mouth while unconscious. Poetzman admitted to being high after consuming (3) 15 mg Percocet pills, which he did not have a prescription for.

Poetzman reported he drove to the 7-11 gas station and arrived at approximately 1:00 p.m., a driver’s license check at the time of the investigation revealed that Poetzman’s Maryland driver’s license was suspended. Police units checked on the infant in the back passenger side seat who was in an infant safety seat, however, the seat was not secured by any seatbelt to the vehicle seat and was positioned forward-facing when the victim’s size and age required the seat to be installed rear-facing.

Police spoke with Poetzman and continued their investigation, they observed Poetzman’s balance was impaired (difficulty standing straight), his coordination was diminished (dropped a water bottle), his speech was slurred and lethargic, and his eyelids were exceptionally droopy, and he had difficulty keeping his eyes open due to repeatedly nodding off (appearing to fall asleep standing up).

In plain view inside the driver’s door police located a clear plastic baggie containing a rocky white substance which was identified as suspected fentanyl, also located inside the vehicle were 2 glass smoking devices with burn residue, 2 plastic straws with drug residue, and 0.7 grams of rocky white substance, suspected fentanyl.

Poetzman is currently being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear for a bail review on 6/20/2024 at 1 pm in St. Marys District Court.

Jordan Taylor Poetzman, 29, of Leonardtown was charged with the following.

NEGLECT OF MINOR

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)&ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE

